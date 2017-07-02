Liv Tyler Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Kate Moss and Sadie Frost as Partner Pens Tribute

What better way to ring in your 40th year than with a laid back (and star-studded) birthday celebration.

Liv Tyler turned the big 4-0 on Saturday and she celebrated her big day with a few famous faces including model Kate Moss and actress Sadie Frost.

Tyler and Moss, 43, posed for an Instagram photo, with Tyler sporting a wide smile while perched on the edge of a sandbox and Moss sitting with her legs crossed on a pillow under a tent.

Other shots showed Tyler smiling alongside Frost and Frost’s beau Darren Strowger. Tyler, the daughter of Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, even got in on the Instagram action, sharing a throwback photo of her 21st birthday celebrations.

“#flashbackfridaybirthday number 21,” she captioned an old photo of herself with her hands in the air.

Meanwhile, Tyler’s fiancé David Gardner posted a pair of sweet tributes for the actress’ birthday, sharing an Instagram shot of Tyler wearing a pair of overalls.

“Happy 40th Birthday to the most beautiful and magical unicorn, I love you so much,” he wrote. “You are my dream girl and I am blessed to be able to call you my wife (to be) ??🦄🎂😘 Happy Birthday Baby Girl, I love you, We all love you??😘🎂.”

He soon uploaded another photo, showing himself with Tyler and their young children Sailor Gene, 2, and nearly 1-year-old Lula Rose.

“Happy Birthday Momma??🎂😘 We love you lots and lots😘??,”he wrote alongside the sweet family shot.