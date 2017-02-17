Lisa Marie Presley’s Twins, 8, in Protective Custody After Indecent Material Found on Her Ex’s Computer, Court Docs Claim

Lisa Marie Presley‘s 8-year-old twin daughters are in the custody of child protective services in California after disturbing photos of children were allegedly found on a computer belonging to Presley’s estranged husband and the twins’ father — musician Michael Lockwood — according to explosive new court documents filed by Presley’s legal team.

The daughter of Elvis Presley said she was “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach” at the alleged discovery, which is detailed in papers filed in California Superior Court earlier this month as part of the couple’s ongoing divorce.

According to the filing, “Respondent was discovered to have hundreds of inappropriate photos of children and is facing allegation of sexual abuse and neglect. While Respondent has yet to be convicted of crimes related to his possession of these photos, that he possessed them is documented evidence of conduct that has destroyed the mental or emotional calm of Petitioner … Accordingly, Respondent’s request for spousal support must be denied by reason of his conduct alone.”

However, Lockwood’s lawyer, Jeff Sturman, rejects the claims, stating that Presley’s filing does not accurately reflect the situation. “Mr. Lockwood and his lawyers believe that it is very unfortunate and inappropriate that Ms. Presley chose to file a one-sided, inaccurate version of the facts in the Family Law Court’s publicly accessible files,” he tells PEOPLE in a statement. “Ms. Presley and her lawyers undoubtedly knew that their highly sensational, inaccurate and unproven claims would be of great interest to the media, which would disseminate Ms. Presley’s inaccurate story as a result. To make matters worse, Ms. Presley failed to disclose very important information in the papers she filed in the Family Law Court and the things she failed to disclose are directly related to her inflammatory claims against Mr. Lockwood.”

Sturman continued, saying that Lockwood will decline to elaborate on this information. “Mr. Lockwood is not going to publicly disclose very negative information about Ms. Presley to retaliate. Mr. Lockwood and his lawyers did not choose to litigate these personal matters in the press. Therefore, while Mr. Lockwood denies the truth of what Ms. Presley chose to put in the press, he has no further statement at this time.”

Presley, 49, additionally says in the court documents that there is a trial set in March in the Edelman Children’s Court related to “the hundreds of inappropriate photos that I discovered that Respondent had taken as well as disturbing video footage and behavior. When I discovered the photos on Respondent’s computer, and viewed the videos, I was shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach. I had no idea that Respondent had taken these photos.”

Presley’s legal team also alleges in the papers that the Beverly Hills Police Department raided her home and found 80 of Lockwood’s devices, not all of which have been analyzed.

“I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in these un-analyzed devices,” Presley claimed in the documents. She went on to add that it is her “understanding” that Tennessee law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation of their own related to the photos and videos. The family had previously lived in the state until recently.

PEOPLE was unable to verify claims that Lockwood is the subject of police investigations. Authorities with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation could not confirm any investigations involving him, and the Beverly Hills Police Department has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

The Daily Mail first reported the news of the latest filing – made on February 7.

Presley’s court filing does not state why the children were allegedly removed from her custody as well as from Lockwood’s. Her attorneys declined to comment to PEOPLE. The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family services also declined to comment.

Presley says in court documents that she lived in treatment at some point between last June and the filing date.

Court documents also say that the singer is in financial difficulty and currently living rent-free with her grown daughter, actress Riley Keough (she does, however, say she pays for household supplies and a housekeeper). “Since we relocated to California in June, I have not traveled out of state,” Presley says in the recent documents. “I have not flown in any airplane, much less a private plane, in over 18 months. I cannot recall the last time I spent money on clothes and shoes of any value.”

