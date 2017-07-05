Lionsgate in talks to distribute 'Hellboy' reboot

Hellboy may have found a new resting place.

EW can confirm that Lionsgate is in advanced negotiations to distribute the planned cinematic reboot of the supernatural franchise, which is currently titled Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen.

Announced by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola in May, the reboot will star David Harbour (Stranger Things) as the titular demon, with Neil Marshall (Dog Soldiers, The Descent) directing. The project is expected to begin production in the fall.

Rise of the Blood Queen promises to take things in a new direction after 2004’s Hellboy, which was released by Sony, and 2008’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army, which was released by Universal. Guillermo del Toro helmed both films, and Ron Perlman starred as Hellboy. Perlman has given his blessing to Harbour and the reboot.

Splash Report first reported the negotiations.