Linkin Park will hold a public memorial in L.A. to honor Chester Bennington

Fans have been hoping to honor Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington since his sudden death last month, and now they will be able to do so at a public memorial to be held in Los Angeles in the near future, the band announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

“Just wanted to say thank you to all our fans around the world for the tremendous outpouring of love, which has strengthened our spirit during this incredibly difficult time,” reads the statement written by bassist Dave Phoenix Farrell on Linkin Park’s official Twitter page. “The five of us are so grateful for all of your support as we heal and build the future of Linkin Park.”

“We are working on a special public event in Los Angeles to honor Chester’s memory, and look forward to sharing details with you soon,” the statement concludes.

Bennington, 41, died of suicide on July 20 at his home in Palo Verdes Estates in California. Four days after his death, the L.A. County Coroner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Bennington died of suicide by hanging.

The singer was laid to rest on July 30 during a private funeral at South Coast Botanical Garden with over 500 of Bennington’s family members and close friends in attendance to pay tribute to the rock star.

Ted Stryker of KROQ led the service, while Chester’s Stone Temple Pilots bandmates Robert & Dean DeLeo, Kings of Chaos drummer Matt Sorum, Damon Fox and Jimmy Gnecco teamed up for a powerful and touching rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

Fans from around the globe held their own memorials to pay homage to his legacy. One fan even started a Google Doc, gathering all of the worldwide memorials to share with other fans around the world.