Linkin Park Cancels ‘One More Light’ Tour Following Chester Bennington’s Death

Linkin Park has canceled the rest of its One More Light North American tour.

The news comes a day after frontman Chester Bennington was found dead at the age of 41 in Los Angeles.

"We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected," said Live Nation in a statement to ET.

On Friday, it was revealed that the singer's death was reported as a suicide by hanging. The final cause of death is pending following an autopsy. ET learned that there was no evidence of drugs at the scene, but there was a partially emptied bottle of alcohol in the room where his body was found.

At press time, Linkin Park has yet to make a formal statement, only sharing a powerful image of Bennington singing to a huge crowd.

Linkin Park members Mike Shinoda and Dave Farrell also took to Twitter on Thursday to express their sadness.

"Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one," Shinoda tweeted, while Farrell simply wrote, "heartbroken."

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Heartbroken — Dave Phoenix Farrell (@phoenixlp) July 20, 2017

Following the tragic news, many of Bennington's friends, fans and celebrities also took to social media to pay tribute to the artist. For more on his sudden death, watch the video below.

