Linkin Park Bassist Dave Phoenix Farrell Honors 'Loyal Friend' Chester Bennington

Linkin Park bassist Dave Phoenix Farrell posted a touching message on Twitter in honor of Chester Bennington — the Linkin Park lead singer who was found dead in his Palos Verdes Estates home on July 20.

“It goes without saying, this last week has been extremely difficult. The outpouring of love and kindness I’ve received from friends and from all over the world has been incredible,” wrote Farrell in a series of tweets.

“I wish I could personally thank every one of you for your love and support,” he continued. “A huge part of Chester’s legacy will be the memories we hold of him in our hearts. He was an enthusiastic, playful father, an honest, passionate musician, and a loyal friend.”

Farrell, 40, also explained that he’s been “touched to see memorials that have been held worldwide” — and asked his fans to share pictures of events they’ve attended in memory of Bennington so he can repost them.

“Powerful memorial,” Farrell he wrote in one re-tweet of a photo of an Avalanche pickup truck, which had a memorial tribute painted on the back of the vehicle.

Among the many shots he shared on Saturday were those of memorials held in Chile, Italy, Russia and New York.

The outpour of support and condolences has been swift and consistent since Bennington’s death — with Farrell and Bennington’s bandmate Mike Shinoda writing that he was “shocked and heartbroken” by the news.

Linkin Park released an emotional statement honoring their frontman Monday morning, writing, “the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal … After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place.”

That same day, the L.A. County Coroner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Bennington died of suicide by hanging.

The 41-year-old was pronounced dead at 9:08 a.m. after being discovered by a housekeeper. There were no drugs — illegal or prescription — present in the bedroom when Bennington was found, although there was a half-empty bottle of alcohol, the coroner’s office told PEOPLE.

Bennington – a father of six – joined the Grammy-winning band in 1999. They released their most recent album, One More Light, in May.

