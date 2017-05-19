Lindsey Vonn Makes Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Kenan Smith

Lindsey Vonn and Kenan Smith strut their stuff at the premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Lindsey Vonn wears her heart on her sleeve, even on the red carpet. On May 15, the champion skier hit the NBCUniversal Upfronts presentation with her boyfriend, Kenan Smith, on her arm. Vonn first confirmed that she was dating the former NFL offensive assistant coach in an Instagram post last November, but they hadn’t appeared on an event carpet together until just now.

“First red carpet with my ❤️,” the 32-year-old captioned a pic of the two of them arriving on Monday morning.





Vonn chose a hot-pink dress with a sexy cutout for the occasion, while Smith kept it simple in a blue suit. Inside the event, they canoodled with stars from the hit show This Is Us, which she also documented on her Instagram.





Smith shared his own sweet snap from their debut, writing, “NYC & @nbc, thanks for the hospitality. I had good looking company as usual. Until next time…” Vonn promptly commented with three heart emojis — as you do when you’re oh-so-beyond-in-love.





They were just getting started, though. On Thursday, the couple attended the premiere of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Vonn again opted for a tight dress with cutout details. While she only posted a solo pic (of herself), plenty of photographers captured them cozying up to each other — and sharing an awkward smooch.

View photos Lindsey Vonn and Kenan Smith share an awkward kiss at Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) More

Vonn and Smith have been dating now for at least six months, and while this week marked their first time on carpets together, he has been a fixture in her Instagram roll for ages. From the looks of it, they are pretty inseparable. They work out together.





They snorkel (holding hands) together.





They ski together.





They:





Let’s not forget the opera!





Or Christmas!





Oh, and they also apparently party with Kate Beckinsale. “It was a white Christmas after all! [snow and snowman emojis] @katebeckinsale made the day with a snow machine. Had so much fun with amazing people, especially @keno_s_ [heart emoji] I hope all of you had a wonderful day as well!” Vonn gushed beside a pic of herself cuddled up with her (then-new) boyfriend last holiday season.





Vonn famously dated Tiger Woods for three years after his fiery divorce, but they separated in May 2015, at least in part, Vonn claimed, because media attention made the relationship difficult. Based on her new public displays of affection on carpets in front of the press, it’s safe to say that her romance with Smith is going just fine.





