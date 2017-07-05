Lindsay Lohan Wants Everyone to Stop Bullying President Trump

Lindsay Lohan got all patriotic this July Fourth weekend and defended President Trump against cyberbullies.

The 31-year-old responded to a tweet which highlighted the president’s attempt to help a terminally ill child in Britain. She agreed with the woman, and replied: “THIS IS our president. Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA”

THIS IS our president. Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) July 4, 2017

Of course, some Twitter users poked fun at Lohan, repurposing a “Mean Girls” quote.

Stop trying to make Trump happen. It’s not going to happen. — Ben Palmer (@palmersaurusrex) July 4, 2017

But that didn’t stop the actress from responding to more tweets. She called Donald, Ivanka, Melania, and Donald Jr. “kind people.” And added: “As an American, why speak poorly of anyone? #FAITH #July4th”

When it comes to Trump and Lohan, the feeling might be mutual. Back in 2012, Trump came to Lohan’s defense after comedian Rosie O’Donnell attacked the former child star.

Rosie O’Donnell should leave Lindsay Lohan alone–@Rosie has bigger problems than Lindsay. Lindsay’s mother called my office for help — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2012

Lohan’s most recent post is a retweet of an article written in Arabic featuring Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, with China’s president, Xi Jinping. She responded to the post and wrote: “#TheMan”

It’s unclear who Lindsay thinks “The Man” is, but some think she’s referring to Putin. Or that she got hacked.

