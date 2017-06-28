Lindsay Lohan Wants a ‘Brit Pack’ Reunion for Her Birthday Party

Lindsay Lohan is turning 31, and she is celebrating big this year. In fact, she wants to gather her A-list friends in Greece.

On Tuesday, Lilo sent out her personal invite to Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and Beyoncé on Twitter.

She wrote, “#nicegirls @britneyspears @parishilton come to #mykonos for my birthday. @Beyonce you too!”





Lohan must be feeling nostalgic because that post just brought everyone back to that epic night in November 2006 when the trio were spotted at Guy’s Bar in West Hollywood.

Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan and Lindsay in 2006 (Photo: X17agency exclusive) More

Tabloids had been covering the drama between Hilton and Lohan then, including that one time Lohan told the paparazzi that Hilton hit her arm with a drink. That same night out with Spears, Lohan recanted her story, saying: “[Paris] is my friend. Everyone lies about everything.”

It’s been years since the trio have reunited, and neither Spears or Hilton have responded to Lindsay’s invite. And as for Beyoncé? Well, we know she’s busy being a mommy these days, so we’re pretty sure she won’t be making the trip to Mykonos this weekend.

