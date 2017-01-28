Lindsay Lohan Returns to Instagram After Meeting with President of Turkey: ‘What a Dream It Is’

Lindsay Lohan is back on Instagram.

The actress, 30, kicked off the new year by deleting all of her Instagram posts. But on Friday, Lohan returned with a post about a meeting she had with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of Turkey.

“What a dream it is for Mr. President Erdogan and The First Lady to invite me to their home. Their efforts in helping Syrian Refugees is truly inspiring #peace starts now @a_boynukalin @hilalkaplanogut @rterdogan please for peace @therealdonaldtrump Alaikum Salam #cleanslate2017 #theworldisbiggerthan5,” she wrote.

“Alaikum Salam,” which Lohan included in her post, is an Arabic greeting which translates to “Peace be unto you.” This is perhaps a response to President Donald Trump‘s executive order that now temporarily bans any refugees from entering the U.S., indefinitely bans refugees who hail from Syria and temporarily banning citizens from several Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

Joining the Erdogans and Lohan was Bana Alabed, the young girl who shot to fame when she started tweeting about her harrowing experience living amid civil war in Aleppo. Alabed also shared the photo on Twitter, which she captioned, “Meeting with my friends @rt_erdogan, Emine and @lindsaylohan to support the people of Syria.I am searching the rights of the Syrian children.”

Meeting with my friends @rt_erdogan, Emine and @lindsaylohan to support the people of Syria.I am searching the rights of the Syrian children pic.twitter.com/dwQhqMO6zN — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) January 27, 2017

“We want to send to all of the people in Syria and all the people who are suffering and all the refugees that we are here supporting you and you can hang on. Be strong, just like Bana has and we’re sending you lots of love and light and blessings,” Lohan said in a Periscope video posted to Alabed’s Twitter account.

Later in the video, Alabed said, “I love you.” Lohan replied, “I love you, too.”

look who I am with…. I have a new friend Lindsay Lohan @lindsaylohan https://t.co/AdAsjmiDBd — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) January 27, 2017

Trump’s order would also require a “religious test” of sorts for refugees attempting to enter the U.S., giving preferential treatment to Christian and other religious minorities who live in Muslim countries over Muslims.

The order, called the “Muslim ban” by Trump’s critics, has outraged many, including a slew of celebrities and politicans.

Lohan’s peaceful post comes in the wake of Instagram drama that took place in November, when the actress visited Ariana Grande‘s Instagram to comment “Too much makeup” on a selfie that the singer posted while rehearsing for her role as Penny in Hairspray Live.

Grande later responded: “Sigh….. tweets, comments, statement like this are not okay. About anyone!!! We live in a day and age where people make it IMPOSSIBLE for women, men, anyone to embrace themselves exactly how they are. Diversity is sexy! Loving yourself is sexy!”