Lindsay Lohan Really Wants to Play Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’

Lindsay Lohan really wants to play Ariel in a live remake of the Disney classic, The Little Mermaid. The actress took to social media yesterday to campaign for a live-action remake of the animated film, starring none other than herself. She posted a side-by-side photo of herself and the famous cartoon mermaid.

Lindsay had some demands for her theoretical remake. She originally captioned the photo, “I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid @disney approve that #billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack.” Bill Condon is an American film director who is famous for movies such as Dreamgirls and the upcoming Beauty and the Beast live-action remake starring Emma Watson. Lindsay also suggested that CrossFit coach Kristen Graham play Ursula “simply because, she is the best.”

Lindsay has since taken out her casting and crew recommendations and changed the caption of the photo to just “#thelittlemermaid.”





Disney has yet to comment on this. However, this past summer, it was reported that Disney executives were in talks about making a live-action The Little Mermaid film. Then in November 2016, Lin-Manuel Miranda, famous for the hit broadway show Hamilton, said that he was in “super-early talks,” adding, “I literally don’t have a title for what my job on The Little Mermaid is yet.”

