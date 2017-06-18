Lindsay Lohan Attends Friends' Wedding in Iceland -- See the Cute Video!

Lindsay Lohan is celebrating love!

The 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a sweet video in celebration of her friends, Scott Guinn and Oliver Luckett, as they tied the knot in Iceland on Saturday.

"What a beautiful day with beautiful people @revilopark #soiceland #grateful #ramadan #blessed ❤️💕❤️," Lohan captioned a clip of herself happily hanging out with the newlyweds.

The actress appears to have taken some time off from filming the U.K. comedy Sick Note. Lohan announced on Tuesday that she had joined the cast of the show's second season, debuting a new bob hairstyle as she posed alongside Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint.

