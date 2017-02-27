Lily Collins Parties All Night After Oscars — and Wears Last Night’s Makeup to Work on Monday

It’s either a really good sign — or a really bad one — when you show up for work wearing last night’s makeup. For Lily Collins, life is fabulous.

The Rules Don’t Apply actress, 27, channeled old Hollywood on Sunday as she walked the red carpet at the Vanity Fair party. She wore a plunging Elie Saab gown, which featured a sheer bottom with feathers at the hem. Her brunette locks were curled under in a retro style, and the style went perfectly with the Lancôme pitchwoman’s dramatic makeup — winged eyeliner and bold berry-colored lips.





Phil Collins’s daughter had so much fun partying in the stunning ensemble that she kept the party going all night. On Monday, she rolled into work, on no sleep, wearing a still-perfect face of makeup from the night before. Sure she broke the ultra-important beauty rule about removing makeup before bed, but if you don’t sleep, does it even apply? Furthermore, attending the Oscars trumps all silly beauty rules.

“Morning! This is what happens when you power through and rock up to work straight from partying,” she captioned the shot, in which her eyes were closed but her makeup was perfection. “Dedicated. And extremely tired…”

Collins also shared some photos from her night on Instagram, including this close-up of her red carpet look. She was giving off some young Elizabeth Taylor vibes (except for the tattoo).





She spent at least some of the evening with Ciara. Collins gave the singer’s baby-to-be “the Hollywood treatment,” she noted.





And here she is putting the finishing touches on her 24-hour makeup.





Collins, who recently went public about struggling with an eating disorder in her teen years, has been shooting The Last Tycoon for Amazon Prime. And it seems that her lipstick is on par with the makeup her character wears, so — who knows? — maybe she just left it on.





