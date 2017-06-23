Lil Wayne’s Shark-Infested (in a Good Way) Miami Mansion Just Sold for $10 Million

Lil Wayne recently sold his Miami home for $10 million. The Grammy-winning rapper initially listed it for $18 million in 2015, but he unloaded the contemporary waterfront house at the lower asking price.

The mansion would make any James Bond villain proud because it comes with its own shark lagoon. The lagoon surrounds a glass elevator to the master suite.

The 15,101-square-foot glass-and-steel house also includes nine bedrooms and nine well-appointed, spacious bathrooms. It even comes with a rooftop skate park, in case you feel like channeling your inner Tony Hawk.

A three-story wall of windows overlooks the private dock, and there’s also a private recording studio to lay down some tracks.

