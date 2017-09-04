Lil Wayne Rushed to Hospital After Suffering Seizure, Upcoming Las Vegas Show Canceled

Lil Wayne was reportedly rushed to the hospital in Chicago on Sunday after suffering a seizure, leading to the cancellation of his upcoming show in Las Vegas.

According to TMZ, the Grammy winning rapper was found unconscious in his room at the Westin hotel after suffering a first attack, and then faced a second seizure after being admitted to Northwestern Memorial hospital a short time later.

Wayne’s representatives confirmed to the site that he had suffered multiple seizures. On the advice of physicians, he’s currently resting. His camp have not immediately replied to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Wayne, who battles the neurological disorder epilepsy, has been hospitalized numerous times over the years due to his seizures. In July 2016 he cancelled another appearance in Vegas, and the previous June he suffered an attack on his private jet, which required an emergency landing. It was a repeat of a similar scary incident that took place in 2012.

One seizure in 2013 was nearly fatal, landing him in the Intensive Care Unit in Los Angeles.