Like a True Action Star, The Rock Was Ready to Leap Over Meryl Streep During the Oscars’ Epic Fail

On Sunday, presenters at the Oscars ceremony mistakenly announced La La Land had won Best Picture, before realizing it and giving the statue to Moonlight.

On Instagram, the Rock explained what was going on in his head during the chaotic moment and said that he considered rushing the stage to tackle a rogue Oscars producer. He said, “I [thought] an Oscars producer … was trying to sabotage our final moment.”





Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed when La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz clarified the mistake.

The Rock continued on Instagram, writing, “In crazy moments like that, we need leaders to step up and take charge.” In the heat of the moment, though, the star considered leaping over the front row, despite the possibility of some high-profile collateral damage.

He concluded, “As much as I love and adore Meryl [Streep], I was willing to rumble over her to take down the producer going rogue.”

Serena Williams might be coming to a tennis court near you:

More from Yahoo Celebrity: