Liev Schreiber Immediately Adopts a Pair of Hurricane Harvey Rescue Dogs He Met on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

Liev Schreiber came empty-handed to Live With Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, but left with two adorable puppies.

The Ray Donovan star was waiting backstage before the show when he encountered a whole lot of sweet dogs from Texas who had been displaced by Hurricane Harvey and brought to Live by members of the Home For Good Dog Rescue, to raise awareness of about the plight of animals in the areas divested by the natural disaster.

Schreiber immediately called his ex, Naomi Watts, on Facetime and showed her the precious pups before getting their young sons, Sasha and Kai, on the line to see which ones they liked the most. Finally, they settled on a pair of two too-cute canines.

When the 49-year-old star came out to chat with hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, however, he seemed a little frustrated. As it turns out, one of the show's producers had their eye on the same puppies.

"I just had a dust up with one of your producers," Schreiber joking told the hosts as he sat down. "I don’t think it’s fair or appropriate that your producers get to take all of the dogs that came from Houston."

"My sons want a dog and I found the perfect dog, but one of your producers already wants my dog," he explained. "Think of my poor 10-year-old son sitting at home right now, looking at the television, weeping for his beloved [puppy]."

After making the public plea, the producer in question said from off-screen that he'd arm wrestle Schreiber for the dog. The actor must have won that challenge because he later shared a heartwarming photo to Instagram showing his newly adopted pooches riding with him in the back seat of a town car.

"Look what I just got. Couple of orphans from Houston checking out the Big Apple for the first time. Thank you #kellyandryan," Schreiber captioned the sweet snapshot, before sharing another photo of himself "home at last" and holding the puppies in his study.

Schreiber isn't the only celeb doing his part to help refugee animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey. Last week, Miranda Lambert and her MuttNation Foundation headed to Houston in force to save as many dogs, cats and pets as possible, and find them safe shelter.

For more on how to help/donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, please click here. For more information on how to donate or contribute to MuttNation's pet rescue efforts, click here.

