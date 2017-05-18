Liam Payne Reacts to Harry Styles’s New Music: ‘It’s Not Something I’d Listen To’

You can't please everyone...

While the response to Harry Styles' new, rock-tinged music has been overwhelmingly positive, the "Sign of the Times" singer does have at least one critic -- former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.

"Harry's song I heard, and I'll be honest with you, it's not my sort of music," the 23-year-old singer said in a recent interview with Music Choice. "It's not something I'd listen to, but I think he did a great job of doing what he wanted to do. That's the way I'd put it best, I think."

To be fair, Payne did clarify, "I think the funny thing is, he'd say the same thing about me, 'cause he doesn't really listen to hip-hop music."

Guess that's fair! It seems the Directioners have merely gone off in different, well, directions. Recently, Migos confirmed they have collaborated with Payne, whose post-1D project has a more hip-hop vibe.

Payne was supportive of Styles after he released his debut single in April, writing, "Proud of you H. Glad you're getting to do your own thing 🎶."

@Harry_Styles proud of you H. Glad you're getting to do your own thing 🎶 — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 7, 2017

Styles dropped his debut album on May 12, whereas Payne's new music is still to come.

We'll have to see who wins out in the post-boy band battle!

