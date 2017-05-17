Liam Payne Called Cheryl Cole His ‘Wife,’ and Twitter Is Losing It

First comes baby …then comes marriage? That’s what One Directioners are frantically wondering after Liam Payne recently referred to Cheryl Cole as his “wife.”

The 23-year-old singer and the former X Factor judge, 33, welcomed son Bear back in March, and during a recent interview, Liam dropped the W-word.

“I left my wife and child at home, and I was straight out to In-N-Out burger,” Payne said on SiriusXM’s Morning Mash Up. “I’m just kidding.”

Kidding about his love for the burger joint or about his wife? Twitter jumped all over that “joke.”

Liam: "I left my WIFE and child at home and went straight to in and out burger" WAIT WHAAT pic.twitter.com/umBAQ2l40Y — Infinity (@1DNourryam) May 17, 2017













Well, fans can calm down, because according to E! News, Liam and Cheryl are not secretly married. Apparently using the term “wife” is common in the U.K. when referring to your partner.

While the couple is fiercely private about their relationship — it took them forever to even confirm she was expecting — the former boy bander recently gushed about his baby mama.

“This is the thing. In a non-cliché way, it’s weird waking up every day and literally living out your dream. … Obviously I have the most beautiful girlfriend in the world, and she’s absolutely amazing,” he told U.K.’s Rollacoaster magazine. “She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace.”

He continued, “She is a wonderful, wonderful person, and it’s amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things, someone who’s taken greater steps than me. Her solo career was amazing. She’s been in the industry for 14 years now. She fully supports me. We’re super happy. It’s a very personal, precious time for us. I’m still learning. I’m only 23.”

Sounds like Liam may be calling Cheryl his “wife” (and meaning it) soon enough.





