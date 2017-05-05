Liam Neeson Makes Surprise Appearance at Sandwich Shop that Promised Him Free Food

If you offer Liam Neeson free sandwiches, be prepared for the action legend to come calling.

The actor stopped by Big Star Sandwich Co., an eatery in Vancouver, Canada, on Tuesday after employees put a sign up out front that read "Liam Neeson eats here for free."

Employees at the sandwich shop obviously jumped at the opportunity to pose for a snapshot with the star, who provided one of his iconic Taken glares for the epic snapshot.

"Holy f**k, it worked! #liamneeson," Big Star Sandwich Co. captioned the awesome pic.

In an interview with The Huffington Post, Big Star manager Matt Prium explained that he'd heard Neeson would be in the neighborhood filming an new thriller, Hard Powder.

On the off chance that the actor might walk by, he wrote the message on the chalkboard sign offering him free food. On the other side of the sign, Prium wrote, "Come in and get taken away by our sandwiches."

According to Alex Johrden, director of operations for Big Star, the sign was put out at 11 a.m., and seven hours later Neeson showed up at the restaurant and asked, in his famously gravelly tone, "Where's my free sandwich?"

It turns out, Neeson was in a hurry and couldn't actually chow down on a free meal, but he did take the time to pose for a pic with the sign.

In honor of the icon, Big Star created a signature sandwich called The Neeson, which they described as having "lots of beef, a one-two punch of bacon and hickory sticks, and spice that'll get revenge on you tomorrow!"

