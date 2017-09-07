Leslie Jones's 5 personal bests in honor of her 50th birthday

Drop what you’re doing — it’s Leslie Jones’s birthday! Today the actress and comedian turns 50, and is doing so in the most Jones way possible: by posting a gleeful dance on Instagram.

In celebration of the Saturday Night Live star’s awesomeness, we wanted to remind you of some of her best moments since she’s been in the public eye. It’s part of our quest to turn Sept. 7 into Leslie Jones Day! (It has a nice ring to it, don’t you think?) Here’s what we love about her:

Her Game of Thrones fandom

It’s pretty safe to say that nobody loves anything as much as Leslie Jones loves Game of Thrones. Lucky for us, her enthusiasm extends to her live-tweeting every episode, where fans can read every thought she has during the show as it’s airing. Here’s a sampling of some of her Tweets from Season 7 to give you an example of her mania:

Basically, Jones reacts to Game of Thrones the way football fans react when watching their team at the Super Bowl. It’s enhanced viewing at its finest, and if you don’t believe us, check out this episode of Game of Jones from Late Night With Seth Meyers, which includes a very special guest star.

We may have to wait a reported two years (!) before we see her live tweet Game of Thrones again. Hopefully she gets obsessed with a new show in the meantime.

Her Summer Olympics awesomeness

The only thing that dwarfs Jones’s passion for Game of Thrones is her passion for the Olympics. During last year’s summer games in Rio, Jones dressed up in American flag gear and proudly chanted “USA! USA! USA!” in honor of the American athletes in the games, and proceeded to tweet about every event that she watched.

We gonna win everything I'm telling you!! I AM AMERICAN SPIRIT!! USA!! USA!! pic.twitter.com/RGAAKrnsga — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 8, 2016





Ladies ladies ladies pic.twitter.com/nyNT3FYq8z — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 7, 2016





She also dared to ask the hard-hitting questions no one else would:

Do they wax pic.twitter.com/mtBgSS7Fs4 — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 7, 2016





Is they peeling on each other I think so pic.twitter.com/07wwmF0Xzg — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 6, 2016





Her tweeting was so undeniably passionate, it caught the attention of NBC, who officially invited her down to the games. Of course, her posts didn’t stop there. She even tweeted support of volleyball players Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross when she was waiting for her flight to Rio.