Leslie Jones Says She’s Single Because She Has ‘Terrible Luck’ with Men: ‘They Do Not Like Me!’

Leslie Jones is single — and she doesn’t care who knows it!

The Saturday Night Live star, 49, took to Twitter on Tuesday to clear up any confusion over her current relationship status.

“Just so everyone knows. There was never a secret boyfriend,” she tweeted. “I have terrible luck with men. Real talk. They do not like me lol!!”

Her tweet comes after she joked about having a “secret” boyfriend during an appearance on Conan last week.

“It’s a secret, so I don’t want everybody bothering him,” she said. “I don’t want to sit on television and be like, ‘Oh, the type of man I’m looking for …’ and then I’ll talk to him and he’ll be like, ‘Yeah, I heard you was looking for this type of dude. Don’t get me in trouble!” she continued.

But the tweet shouldn’t come as a surprise to those who follow the actress — Jones is known for opening up about her personal life online and responding directly to any rumors or scandals.

Following the hacking of Jones’ personal website in August, which saw nude photos and personal information posted on the site, the actress addressed the topic while appearing on SNL.

“All they did was release some nude pics of me which is nothing because, I don’t know if y’all know this about me, but I ain’t shy,” Jones said during the “Weekend Update” segment. “I am very comfortable with who I am. I am an open book. I keep my porn in a folder labeled ‘porn.’ If you wanna see Leslie Jones naked, just ask!”