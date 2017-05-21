Leslie Jones and Katy Perry Have an Epic Sing-Off to Bruno Mars at the ‘SNL’ Afterparty

Season 42 of Saturday Night Liveended on a high note for Leslie Jones.

The cast member partied at the show’s official season finale afterparty at Rockefellar Center with the night’s musical guest, Katy Perry, and even had a sing-off to Bruno Mars‘ latest hit, “That’s What I Like” with the pop star.

“Seriously we turned up last night at @nbcsnl wrap party,” Jones, 49, captioned a video of her and Perry getting down to the jam with other party-goers. “Me and @katyperry had to turn out the old man lmao!! Katy you are a QUEEN!!”

The comedian even got a selfie with the 32-year-old singer, who donned an unbottoned white blouse over a black dress for the late-night festivities.

“Fav pic of night!!” she wrote. “We boogied y’all!! @katyperry is the TRUTH and photo bomb by @foxyneela.”

Perry performed her singles “Swish Swish” — the Nicki Minaj-featured track that is rumored to be a diss track aimed at Taylor Swift — and “Bon Appetit” on the show’s season finale, hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

However, an ensemble of drag queens and 15-year-old Instagram star Russell Got Barzstole the spotlight during Perry’s “Swish Swish” performance.

Less than 24 hours after premiering “Swish Swish,” Perry was on Friday’sTonight Show talking what (or who) influenced the song’s lyrics.

“Is that about anyone we know or…?” host Jimmy Fallon quipped, referring to the pop diva feud.

“I think it’s a great anthem for people to use whenever someone’s trying to hold you down or bully you,” the songstress said, seeming to err on the side of caution. “It’s a liberation from all the negative that doesn’t serve you,” she added.