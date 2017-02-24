Leslie Jones Jokes About Nude Hacking Scandal During New Standup Set

Take that, haters.

Leslie Jones is turning her nude hacking scandal into comedy gold. On Thursday, the Saturday Night Live star performed at Carolines on Broadway and joked about having to explain to an elderly aunt why there were naked pictures of her online.

Last summer, Jones’s website was hacked, its original content replaced with personal information like her driver’s license, passport, and private photos.

“Now I got to explain this to my aunties,” Jones, 49, told the crowd per the New York Times. “They old, and they from civil rights. They just now getting computers.”

Related: Why Jones’s Hacking Bit on SNL Had Cecily Strong Feeling All the Emotions

The Ghostbusters star — who was also a victim of repeated online harassment — then imitated the “quavering” voice of one of her aunts. “She was like, ‘Was it the Ku’s Klux Klan?’” After examining her niece’s anatomy, her aunt added, “I didn’t raise you like that.”

“Just go back to sleep, Auntie. Don’t turn the computer on,” Jones replied.

The comedian made light of the situation at another point during her set. When the nude photos of her were posted online, she said, “I actually laughed.”

“I was like, they don’t understand how many people I’ve actually tried to show that to,” she joked. “You really just helped a sister out. Thank you for the distribution.”

Related: Leslie Jones Returns to Twitter Following Hacking

The New York Times described her entire routine as “a raucous, high-volume standup set.”

This isn’t the first time Jones has publicly joked about the violation. At the Emmys in September, she appeared onstage with accountants from Ernst & Young who are responsible for tallying and protecting the votes.

“Thank you so much, Ernst & Young,” she began. “I really appreciate all the hard work you do, but let’s be real. Y’all are protecting something that nobody is trying to steal. Don’t nobody want to know about boring Emmy secrets!”

She continued, “Since you good at keeping things safe, I got a job for you: my Twitter account! Put that in the vault, please! Y’all using your skills to protect best voice-over on a French sitcom. Meanwhile I’m butt naked on CNN.”

It’s good to be able to laugh at yourself.





More from Yahoo Celebrity: