Leslie Jones Accuses the Ritz-Carlton in Los Angeles of Racism

Leslie Jones arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Leslie Jones’s big night at the BET Awards apparently took a sour turn. After hosting the awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday night, the Saturday Night Live star has accused the hotel she was staying at of racism.

On Monday afternoon, Jones tweeted at the Ritz-Carlton hotel chain, expressing her disappointment in how she was treated during her visit.

“Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton,” she tweeted to her 693,000 followers. “DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!”

Jones, 49, has not elaborated on what prompted the tweet.

The Ritz replied to the Ghostbusters star’s claim: “We’re sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we’ll look into this right away”

@Lesdoggg We’re sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we’ll look into this right away — The Ritz-Carlton (@RitzCarlton) June 26, 2017





Jones stayed at The Ritz-Carlton in downtown Los Angeles next to where the show was held. The manager of the hotel said he is investigating the accusations.

This isn’t the first time Jones has taken to Twitter to highlight racism. Last summer, she called out trolls who sent her abusive and nasty comments online.

“You know I’m gonna stop blocking so y’all can go through my feed yourself and see the bs,” she shared. “You won’t believe the evil. It’s f***ing scary.”





