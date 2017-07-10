Is Leonardo DiCaprio Proud of His Dad Bod?

The term “dad bod” blew up in 2015 when Mackenzie Pearson published an essay called “Why Girls Love the Dad Bod.” The term is loosely defined as a male’s body that’s a nice mix of beer gut and working out (but, let’s be honest, it’s mostly beer gut).

In recent years, Leonardo DiCaprio has been something of a mascot for the dad bod, and even now in 2017 he’s keeping dad bods in the spotlight.

During the Fourth of July weekend, Leo was reportedly heard bragging about how he doesn’t work out to a group of unimpressed models at a party in Malibu, Calif.

This isn’t the first time the A-list celeb and star of Titanic has been caught talking about or sporting his dad bod.

Leo proudly showed it off at the beach in Cancún:

Photo: Backgrid More

Out in Malibu:

Photo: Backgrid More

At the U.S. Open in 2016:

Photo: Splash More

And again in Malibu in July 2017:

Photo: Backgrid More

