Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet Reunite — to Auction Off a Dinner With Themselves for Charity

As Titanic turns 20, Jack and Rose are reuniting for a good cause — this time on dry land.

A private dinner with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet is up for grabs at this year’s auction gala hosted by the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

The annual event, hosted on July 26 in St. Tropez, France, is offering a lucky bidder the chance to have dinner with the friends and former Titanic co-stars sometime in October or November at a place of their choosing in New York City.

Proceeds from the gala and auction will support the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which since 2008 has made more than $80 million in grants to environmental causes.

DiCaprio and Winslet’s dinner will also benefit a GoFundMe campaign Winslet has been involved with that aims to help a young mother in the U.K. pay for cancer treatment. Winslet cofounded the Golden Hat Foundation, which benefits children with autism and their families, and also supports regional charities in the U.K. and individuals’ fundraising efforts for cancer treatment.

The typically star-studded event will feature a special performance by Lenny Kravitz. In addition, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will be honored with the foundation’s “New World Leadership Award” for her “innovative approach to making Paris a model for sustainable urban living and design,” according to a statement from the gala.

Last year, the charity auction raised a record $45 million and featured guests such as Bono, Chris Rock, Mariah Carey, Tobey Maguire, Jonah Hill, Naomi Campbell, Bradley Cooper and Edward Norton.