Lena Headey Battled Postpartum Depression While Filming ‘Game of Thrones’
Lena Headey is perhaps best known as the fierce and cold-blooded Cersei Lannister on HBO’s Game of Thrones.
The reigning Queen of the Seven Kingdoms recently sat down with her co-star Maisie Williams for an interview with Net-a-Porter’s The Edit.
Headey opened up about her struggle with postpartum depression after giving birth to her son in 2010. Soon after, she started filming Season 1 of GoT and admitted the experience was “really horrendous.”
She continued, “I was postnatally depressed, but I didn’t know it. I saw a doctor for the medical check, and I just burst into tears. She said I was postnatally depressed, and I went, ‘Am I? Why is that?'”
The actress sought help after being diagnosed, but the road ahead still wasn’t easy. She added, “I saw a great guy, and he sorted me out, but I did the first year [of Game of Thrones] in that space, figuring out motherhood and going through a weird time personally. It was tricky.”
Fast-forward through six seasons of GoT and Cersei’s character on the show is still as bloodthirsty as ever. But there was one death that left Lena devastated.
She said: “Last season I was doing [postproduction] in L.A. and watched Hodor’s death. I was just weeping. The technician said, ‘Are you OK?’ and I went, ‘I didn’t know, I didn’t know he died.’ I was beside myself, genuinely heartbroken.”
In other entertainment news, Kesha talks about her first single “Praying:”
Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: