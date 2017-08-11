Lena Dunham Praises Pal Taylor Swift After the Singer's 'Cutting Testimony': 'Her Example Is Powerful'

Lena Dunham is a loyal member of Taylor Swift's squad! The 31-year-old Girls creator took to Twitter late Thursday night to commend her longtime pal on her recent testimony in her legal battle against former radio host David Mueller.



"Proud of @taylorswift13 for her fierce & cutting testimony & her refusal to settle for being treated like property. Her example is powerful," Dunham wrote.

Dunham and Swift, 27, have been close for a while with Swift collaborating with Dunham's boyfriend, Jack Antonoff, on her most recent album, 1989.



On Thursday afternoon, Swift had taken the stand in the court case, and answered a line of questioning surrounding the alleged groping she experienced during a meet-and-greet in Denver, Colorado, in June 2013.



Swift noted that the only way someone would have been able to see the incident was if they were "lying directly under my skirt and we didn't have anyone positioned there," which elicited laughs from the courtroom.

She also showed no remorse at Mueller losing his job as a result of his alleged actions.



"I did not have a reaction to a strange person I didn't know suffering consequences," she said. "I'm not going to allow you and your client in any way make me feel like it's my fault, because it isn't."



Swift's fans have been thrilled by her feisty responses, praising her on social media. In the GRAMMY winner's countersuit, in which she is asking for $1, she said she wants to "serve as an example to other women."



