Lena Dunham Honors Immigrant Women With Personal Essay for International Women's Day

March 8 is International Women’s Day, and Girls star Lena Dunham is paying tribute with a personal essay posted on LinkedIn.

In it, Dunham specifically talks about being inspired by immigrant women. She writes, “Someone I love is undocumented. She is a personal hero of mine.” That hero remains unnamed, but Dunham recalls how the woman decided to march for immigrants’ rights, despite potential repercussions. Dunham writes, “My first reaction was fear. What if she were arrested and detained or, worse yet, deported?”

But Dunham drew strength from her friend’s decision, declaring, “Feminists have always been emboldened by the acts of immigrant women.”

Later in the essay, Lena Dunham reveals her own personal connection to immigrant women. She is named after her great-grandmother Lena Simonoff, who spent months on a boat while immigrating from Russia to New York in the late 1890s.

These days, Dunham writes, she tries to honor her great-grandmother’s legacy “[by] bearing life’s trials and tribulations … with as much elegance as I can muster [and] by taking action against silent injustice.”

