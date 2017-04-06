Lena Dunham and Her ‘Girls’ Become the ‘Golden Girls’ in Funny New Parody

The year is 2067, the setting is the familiar kitchen of The Golden Girls but inside a New York City brownstone, and Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia have been replaced by some of our favorite Girls characters — Hannah, Marnie, Jessa, and Shoshanna. Cheesecake and one-liners about aging are there, but now they’re mixed in with nude shots of Hannah, even racier jokes, and Marnie’s love of… anything having to do with herself.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! cooked up a pretty funny — and right-on — parody of the two shows Wednesday. He called the sketch a reunion special for Girls, which ends its six-season run April 16. All jokes aside, it’s certainly the way the Girls characters — played by Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, and, yep, Elijah as played by Andrew Rannells — would act if they were senior citizens.

For instance, after Marnie gushes about how happy she is that her friends are throwing her a 63rd-birthday party that happens to be falling at the same time as a knee surgery and a divorce, Jessa sets her straight.

“You’re 77 years old,” she deadpans. “You’ve been married eight times, and you are having knee surgery in and around your face.”

The clip also includes an appearance by a stripper, Shosh wearing a sweatshirt that says “Best Nana Ever,” and a reference to a UTI from, you guessed it, Hannah.

Dunham suggested which Golden Girls characters the women on her show would be at a January 2014 Television Critics Association event.

“I think we can all agree that [Jessa is] Blanche,” Dunham said, per the L.A. Times. “I think [Shoshanna] might be Sophia.”

Of course, Dunham would be Dorothy. But then who would be Rose? The show obviously isn’t an exact match.

Anyone who has an issue with the mashup of the Girls characters should take it directly to the faux show’s directors, Blue Ivy Carter and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and co-producer Jaden Smith Jr. (Not to be confused with his dad, Jaden Smith.)

With Girls set to end, please tell us there are more of these skits in store.

