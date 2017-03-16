Lena Dunham Flaunts Her Significantly Slimmed-Down Figure at Tracy Anderson's Studio Opening

Looking healthy and happy! Lena Dunham stepped out for the opening of trainer Tracy Anderson's new NYC studio on Wednesday evening.



The Girls creator and star, 30, has significantly slimmed down, rocking a grey tank top and printed leggings o the fitness event. Dunham was all smiles while posing with pal and writing partner Jenni Konner and Anderson herself.



The ladies even FaceTimed with Gwyneth Paltrow, who was kept from the event due to the recent snow storm.

Getty Images

"Even a snow storm can't block our love! Yes these are my incredible friends @jennikonner and @lenadunham holding my other incredible friend @gwynethpaltrow on our press line tonight! My endless loves," Anderson captioned an Instagram shot.



Staying in shape has been an important part of Dunham's life over the past few years. Earlier this week, the Golden Globe winner shared a series of photos of herself practicing yoga to Instagram.

"Anatomy of a pigeon. Health is wealth (she says as she crawls across the bathroom floor begging for a donut and a Zantac and a pony...) Trying my darnedest. Love you @bethcooke_flow," she wrote.



Back in April 2015, Dunham opened up about the impact exercise has on her mental health.

"It has helped with my anxiety in ways I never dreamed possible," she explained in an inspirational post at the time. "To those struggling with anxiety, OCD, depression: I know it's mad annoying when people tell you to exercise, and it took me about 16 medicated years to listen. I'm glad I did. It ain't about the a**, it's about the brain."



