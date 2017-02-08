Lena Dunham Explains What She Eats in a Day on the Donald Trump Diet

Have you heard about the soon-to-be-hottest diet in Hollywood? Why, it’s the Donald Trump diet that Lena Dunham and presumably many other celebs have been following in the weeks that President Trump has been in office!

The Girls creator and star revealed on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show Monday that for her, the new administration has been … unappetizing, to say the least. “Donald Trump became president and I stopped being able to eat food,” she told Stern. “Everyone’s been asking like, ‘What have you been doing?’ And I’m like, ‘Try soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness and you, too, will lose weight.’”

On Tuesday, Dunham elaborated on exactly what the diet entails. “For those begging me for answers,” she cheekily captioned a photo of a page from her food journal.

Related: The Most Awesome Celebrity Fitness Videos From the ’80s and ’90s

Her diet consists of green tea, half a croissant, squeezable baby food, veggie dogs, and a whole lot of terribleness, such as nausea and dizziness.

On the same day, Dunham was featured in the latest edition of Vogue’s “73 Questions” series, where she was asked what she would say to Trump if she were given one minute on the phone with him.

“I would ask him whether he wanted all women to be treated with the same respect that he believes his daughter should be treated with,” she said.

Related: Lena Dunham: Mocking Donald Trump’s Appearance Isn’t Helping Anyone

However, most of the interview isn’t political. Instead, the star offers a tour of her L.A. digs, describes her many tattoos, and sings … a lot! Check it out.





More from Yahoo Celebrity: