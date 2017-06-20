Lena Dunham Cuts Her Hair Super Short

So long, ponytail! Lena Dunham has a new summer ‘do. On Monday, the Girls alum took to Instagram to share a pic of her haircut, with a bit of commentary to boot. “Your mom’s therapist friend she leaves your dad for,” she explained beside the shot. Indeed, her new style is pretty dramatic. It’s very short, very spiky, and very Lena. She completed her makeup-free look with a crewneck sweater and pair of large, dangly earrings. (Both also very “therapist” appropriate.)





She followed up that post with a second showing the ponytail she’d cut off. “Didn’t make it to Locks of Love length but if y’all are considering a cut and have a 10 in pony tail I urge you [scissors emoji] #creepyponytailtimes,” she wrote. Her ponytail definitely wasn’t the stuff that wigs are made of, but it was nice to see that she embraced its final moments in her hands.





While the change was relatively dramatic, Dunham didn’t seem to have any remorse the following morning as she shared a third shot showcasing the new haircut.

“Really did wake up like this,” she wrote beside a nude selfie. (She’s been sharing many nudes as of late.) She hashtagged people who seemed to have been the inspiration for the change, which included “#sinead #cranberries #kathyacker#my6thgradehistoryteacherlaurie.” It seems that Dunham’s sixth-grade teacher might have been ahead of her time.





The writer/director/actress was topless for the pic, but covered her breasts with her hand. She completed her pose with a smattering of earrings, a choker, and a delicate gold chain that spelled out Lena — which seemed to be a modern spin on Carrie Bradshaw’s name plate. (Side note: Remember when Carrie cut her hair and the world went insane?)

So far, reviews on her haircut have been mixed, with some fans praising the bold move and others lamenting the loss of her locks. “Seriously love you girl. I just don’t know why you’re doing this to yourself,” one said. Another added, “Short hair doesn’t suit you.” There were some, though, who said her look was “gorgeous.” It’s safe to say, however, Dunham loves it and that’s really all that matters.





