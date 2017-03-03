Lena Dunham Is This Close to Being Rihanna Thanks to Her New Underboob Tattoo

Lena Dunham is giving off major Bad Gal vibes.

The Girls co-creator and star debuted her new underboob tattoo on Instagram Thursday, explaining that she took a little inspiration from Rihanna.

“Thank you @trinegrimm for my warrior’s chest plate/tit chandelier. This is my first original piece by a female tattoo artist and it felt sacred and cool and she didn’t chide me for copying @badgalriri’s placement,” Dunham, 30, captioned her topless selfie.

In September 2012, Rihanna got a large image of the Egyptian goddess Isis across her chest, which she had done in honor of her late grandma, Clara “Dolly” Brathwaite,who passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Most recently, Dunham talked about her tattoo collection for Vogue‘s “73 Questions” video. She described all nine designs in detail, including a picture of Ferdinand the bull, Laura Thornhill, the first female skateboarder and an image of Eloise as a tramp stamp.