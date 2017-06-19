LeBron James Schools Kids at Son’s Birthday Party

LeBron James might be the cutest dad ever, seriously. Over the weekend, the NBA superstar threw a birthday bash for his youngest son, Bryce, who turned 10 years old. Fittingly, the party’s theme was sports, with Bryce’s friends enjoying a day of football, basketball, and (most importantly) water balloons. The proud papa took to Instagram to share a video of the festivities, which did not disappoint.

“Being able to do things like this for my kids that I always wish I had as a kid is why i work so extremely hard!!” the Cleveland Cavaliers player began. “Seeing my youngest son Bryce at his 10th bday party yesterday with all his friends smiling, having a great time brings joy to my heart! You’re 1 of a kind kid and I’m extremely proud to be your Father! Love you!” He completed his message with the hashtags “#BryceMaximus #JamesGang” and “#striveforgreatness.”





The day included lively games of football and basketball — and from the looks of it, LeBron didn’t go easy on the tots. Footage showed him catching a football as kids tried to grab it from him and then slamming it into the ground in celebration, so even if they learned nothing about how to play the actual game — they definitely learned how to celebrate a win.

View photos (Photo: LeBron James via Instagram) More

Perhaps the best part, however, was when LeBron and another female snuck up on Bryce’s friends with water balloons behind their backs and proceeded to attack. That’s not a professional sport yet, but maybe it should be.

The dad organized a special field emblazoned with “Team Bryce” at one end and “The Bryce” at the other, along with special t-shirts and basketball hoops. At one point, Bryce blew out the candles on a three-tiered cake: one tier decorated like a football, one tier decorated like a soccer ball, and one tier decorated like a basketball. No water balloon tier, though — but hey, there’s always next year.





