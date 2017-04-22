LeAnn Rimes Pens Touching Tribute to Eddie Cibrian and Stepsons on 6th Wedding Anniversary

LeAnn Rimes' "heart overflows."

The 34-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to wish her husband, Eddie Cibiran, a happy 6th wedding anniversary alongside a sweet message about how grateful she is to be the stepmom to his two sons, 13-year-old Mason and 10-year-old Jake.

"6 for 6! My heart overflows with LovE for these humans," Rimes wrote alongside a slideshow of pics of her wedding day. "This was one of the most joyous days I've ever experienced. The trio that is my life...I am grateful!"

"I will forever be in awe of the wonder of of God's plan. It has challenged me beyond belief and fulfilled my soul more than I could have ever conceived," she continued. "Every year, I'm even more at a loss for words to describe my LovE for you three magnificent souls. The deeper my LovE, the more speechless."

"Happy 6 year anniversary! I didn't just become Mrs. Eddie Cibrian, I became a co-soul protector and lover of two little boy's hearts," she added. "These six years and whatever lies beyond are God's greatest gift. #6yearsin #candyversary #6yearanniversary #happyanniversary #anniversarygift #stepmomlove #familylove #hubbylove #eddieandle #LovE #trust @eddiecibrian."

Cibrian also shared a thoughtful post of his own on Saturday, calling Rimes his "angel."

"6 years ago today I married the most incredible woman. I'm so thankful for the commitment, the respect, the trust, the understanding, the love, and the laughter she brings to every minute of every day," he captioned a black-and-white photo of him and Rimes. "She is my inspiration. She is my angel. Happy Anniversary, my love. #6years #anniversary #love #tequilatime."

While Rimes and Cirbrian have certainly found love, their exes, Dean Sheremet and Brandi Glanville, have found their own happy ending as they collaborate on a new cooking show, My Kitchen Rules.

"When they came to me with the show, I thought what better partner for this than Dean?" Glanville told ET in January. "Duh, right?"

"Partners in crime," Sheremet added. "Kitchen crime."

