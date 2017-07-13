Lea Michele Remembers Cory Monteith on 4-Year Anniversary of His Death

Lea Michele will always have a special place in her heart for the late Cory Monteith.

Michele dated her Glee co-star before his death in July 2013 from a drug overdose. On Thursday, the 30-year-old actress paid tribute to her late love on the four-year anniversary of his death, sharing a sweet picture of the two.

"Hard to believe it's been 4 years... We miss you C... love you more," Michele tweeted.

Hard to believe it's been 4 years... We miss you C... love you more ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kIXoy4s4zK — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2017

Last April, Michele revealed a new tattoo she got in memory of Monteith. Michele got a small "5" inked on her back, a nod to his football jersey number on Glee. The actress also has his character's name, Finn, tattooed on her derriere, which fans noticed when she posed naked for the cover of Women's Health UK last August.

These days, Michele is currently single and has plenty on her plate, balancing her acting and singing career. ET spoke with her at the 14th Annual Step Up Inspiration Awards in Los Angeles last month, where she dished about her new role on ABC's The Mayor. The political series marks Michele's first show without producer Ryan Murphy.

