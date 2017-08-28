Lea Michele Declares Love for Boyfriend Zandy Reich Ahead of Her 31st Birthday

Lea Michele celebrated her birthday early with her beau by her side.

“So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better… ?? u Z,” she continued. (Michele turns 31 on Tuesday.)

Back in July, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Michele and Reich, the president of clothing company AYR, had started seeing each other.

“They’ve been friends for a long time, a few years,” a source said. “Things turned romantic recently and they’re dating now.”

Michele previously dated model Matthew Paetz and her late Glee costar Cory Monteith, to whom she recently paid tribute on the fourth anniversary of his death.