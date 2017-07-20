Lea Michele Is Dating Zandy Reich: Details!

Lea Michele is dating Zandy Reich, the president of clothing company AYR, Us Weekly can confirm — get the details!

Something to be gleeful about! Lea Michele is dating Zandy Reich, the president of clothing company AYR, Us Weekly can confirm.

"They’ve known each other for a while," a source tells Us. "They met a few years ago and she’s a fan of the clothing line."

Michele, 30, and her new boyfriend were spotted recently holding hands in NYC on Tuesday, July 18. The Scream Queens alum rocked an all-black ensemble while Reich wore a blue sweater and pants.

Michele previously dated model Matthew Paetz, actor Robert Buckley and her former Glee costar, the late Cory Monteith.

Up next, the Bronx native will appear in the ABC comedy The Mayor. "Oh my gosh, I’m so excited," Michelle exclusively told Us about the show while attending the Step Up 14th Annual Inspiration Awards in Beverly Hills on June 2. "My character’s name is Valentina and she is helping Courtney Rose [Brandon Micheal Hall] get into politics. She’s very driven and politics are her life. So it’s an interesting and different character for me to play."

