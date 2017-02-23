Lawsuit Filed in Drowning Death at Demi Moore's Pool

It’s been nearly two years since Edenilson Steven Valle was found dead in Demi Moore‘s swimming pool at her Los Angeles home, but his parents have now filed a wrongful death lawsuit. According to them, Valle — who was only 21 years old at the time — warned people he couldn’t swim when he arrived at a party at the mansion in July 2015.

The party was allegedly hosted by house manager Lenny Hernandez, who is named as a defendant in the suit along with Bessy Wong, the acting trustee of Moore’s Tree House Trust. According to the version of events put forth by Valle’s parents, their son was subjected to a risky mix of alcohol and a dark pool that was not well marked at the deep end.

“House manager Lenny Hernandez knew there was drinking that night, and in fact she was serving alcohol at a party which was unsafe to host,” the lawsuit claims. “Police photos of the backyard show very serious lighting issues and numerous decorative rocks placed randomly for effect, creating abundant trip hazards.” Though it appeared that the party was a rather intimate affair (with only five people estimated to be in the house at the time at all), it seemed that Valle fell into the pool that evening and wasn’t discovered until hours later, the next morning.

Moore’s daughter, Tallulah Willis, shared a snap on Instagram just a few days before Valle’s drowning which showcased some of the late-night antics that went on in their family pool — at this shindig there were many more people in attendance than the night of the tragedy. “This picture doesn’t do justice to the glory that was our pool party last night,” Tallulah wrote. (She has not taken the photo down.)







Fifty-four-year-old Moore herself is not named in the suit, as she was abroad at the time of the tragedy (along with her daughters). Following the incident, the actress released a statement reading, “I am in absolute shock. I was out of the country traveling to meet my daughters for a birthday celebration when I got the devastating news.” She went on to add, “The loss of a child is an unthinkable tragedy and my heart goes out to this young man’s family and friends. I ask that you please respect the privacy of all concerned during this sensitive time.”

Valle was working to promote the skateboarding and snowboarding apparel brand JSLV while he studied at Santa Monica Community College at the time of his death. His family is now seeking unspecified damages.



