Laverne Cox Apologizes for Not Mentioning Metallica During Their Grammys Intro

Laverne Cox is feeling the wrath of die-hard Metallica fans.

While introducing them onstage of the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, the Orange Is the New Black actress made a major error in solely introducing Lady Gaga — who was performing with the legendary rock band — and not even mentioning the name of the rock group.

“Ladies and gentlemen, all my gender non-binary people watching tonight, eight-time Grammy award winners and six-time Grammy winner, Lady Gaga,” Cox said.

Laverne Cox accidentally only said Lady Gaga instead of Metallica #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/1lIPsmIDqE — Elena and Anthony (@LabOfHookers) February 13, 2017

The only thing more disappointing than that mic fail was @Lavernecox not introducing @Metallica #wtf #GRAMMYs — Lacey Graham (@lisforlace) February 13, 2017

So Laverne cox forgot to introduce Metallica and the sound crew forgets to turn on their mic's… Where's the respect? — slinkit (@nirous) February 13, 2017

#Grammys and @Lavernecox you should apologize too, you forgot to announce that @Metallica were performing with Gaga #Justice4Metallica — PANCHECCO (@Panchecco) February 13, 2017

While she might have mentioned the number of Grammy awards Metallica has accumulated over the long career, fans of the group were quick to send their thoughts on Twitter, causing Cox, 32, to apologize twice on her account.

I am so sorry to #Metallica and all their fans. I am told I didn't say their names during the intro. Love you Metallica. You Rock. #Grammys — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 13, 2017

I actually love metal. I used to own the black album and Master of Puppets. It was just an awful mistake. I am sorry https://t.co/F8cpZhqBjW — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 13, 2017

The Doubt star didn’t let the backlash get to her though, as she soon met her idol, Beyoncé. She quickly took to Instagram to show her dream come true.

“This finally happened,” she wrote. “I was so beside myself with joy, wonderment and awe of the majestic that is the queen I forgot to hold in my stomach and give you face. But I met #QueenBey y’all. #Grammys.”

Cox grew so excited, she decided she’d show more proof that the encounter occurred at all.

“More receipts that this happened,” she wrote. “Lord have mercy. #beyonce @beyonce #QueenBey and me. She touched me. Lord! #Grammys #grammys2017.”