Lauryn Hill Is a Grandma at 41

You know how you often measure time by the growth of other people’s kids? Well, Lauryn Hill’s firstborn son Zion Marley (yes, the Zion from the haunting “To Zion” off of the hit 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill) just welcomed a baby boy into the world. Now that her first child has had his first child, the 41-year-old singer/songwriter, who first came to fame as a member of the Fugees, is officially a granny.

Nineteen-year-old Zion, one of five children Hill has with Rohan Marley, the son of reggae icon Bob Marley, named his son Zephaniah. Rohan was clearly over the moon about the new arrival and took to Instagram to post a series of sweet snaps commemorating the occasion. ‘AH RASTAFARI MORNING,’ Rohan began. “In that day it shall be said to Jerusalem, Fear thou not: and to Zion, Let not thine hands be slack. The Lord thy God in the midst of thee is mighty; he will save, he will rejoice over thee with joy; he will rest in his love, he will joy over thee with singing. ‘ ZEPHANIAH ‘ ‘ Unto Us a Child is Born.'”







Grandpa also shared one of himself beaming at the camera while he cradled the infant. “Welcome to Earth,” he wrote beside the happy snap.





Zion shared pics too, including a close-up of his first born. “Welcome To The Light #Zephaniah #LikeFatherLikeSon #EyesOfSilver,” he wrote.





He also sent some love to Zephaniah’s mommy, who he didn’t identify by name but his sister Selah later referenced as Tania.





New auntie Selah Marley took a break from being fashion week’s new “it” girl to share a pic of the newest family member as well. “Zephaniah Nesta Marley, you are my world. Tania, you are so strong. I love you forever,” Selah wrote.





And just today the Instagram account that seems to be connected to Hill posted this sweet photo of Zephania and simply stated “the joy.”





Six-time Grammy winner Lauryn Hill is a grandma, people. Just let that sink in and feel old yourself.





More from Yahoo Celebrity: