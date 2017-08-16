Lauren Conrad Shares New Photo of Baby Liam With an Uplifting Message

Lauren Conrad looks at the world through the eyes of a mother now. The 31-year-old fashion designer and former reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her first social media post of her newborn son, Liam, after landing her first magazine cover with her little boy.



In the pic, 1-month-old Liam is swaddled in a white blanket, holding his hands up in front of his face.



Conrad captioned the photo both with a famous quote and some of her own uplifting words.

"'Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.' - Martin Luther King, Jr.," she wrote. "I hope that we can all learn to love each other a little more so that our children can live in a world with less hate and more acceptance and understanding."



Though the former Hills star did not directly reference the meaning behind her words, her post came shortly after President Donald Trump held a controversial press conference, directly referencing the white nationalist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.



Following the press conference, a slew of celebrities took to social media to react to Trump's statements.



Seriously. EVERYONE needs to watch that press conference in its entirety. He does everything flawlessly wrong. It's a stunning disaster. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 15, 2017

One of the most transparent lies Trump told today is that he likes to wait for the facts before he makes a statement. Hahahahahaahaha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 15, 2017

Do you think @realDonaldTrump @POTUS saying "both sides are to blame" in #Charlottesville makes him a racist supporter? Yes or no? — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 15, 2017

One good thing about that abomination of a speech: it's now impossible for any Trump supporter to pretend they don't know what he is. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 15, 2017

