Lauren Conrad Serves as a Bridesmaid at Friend's Wedding 6 Weeks After Welcoming Baby Liam

Lauren Conrad’s wedding planner enlisted the new mom to be part of her own big day — and it’s a Laguna Beach reunion!

Just six weeks after welcoming her first child, son Liam, with husband William Tell, the fashion designer served as a bridesmaid at Cassandra Herschenfeld’s wedding to Ben Katz’s in Ojai, California, on Saturday.

Conrad, 31, was accompanied by a groomsman as she walked down the aisle in a light grey gown with a thigh-high slit. She carried a bouquet of white flowers and wore her hair in loose waves for the ceremony.

The former reality star wasn’t the only familiar face in the bridal party. Conrad’s high school BFF Lo Bosworth and fellow Laguna Beach star Christina Sinclair (née Schuller) also stood beside the bride for the nuptials.

“Doesn’t get any better than this couple and this wedding. So much love in one place,” Sinclair captioned a series of photos posted to Instagram, including a shot of the bridesmaids posing with Herschenfeld in floral robes before they got dressed.

Bosworth showed off her natural wedding makeup in a selfie with a pal.

“We ready,” she captioned the photo with a slew of engagement ring emoji.

Other guests shared shots from the wedding with the hashtag #twokatzarebetterthanone.

Conrad previously told PEOPLE that she ordered multiple dress sizes in preparation for her bridesmaid duties as she adjusts to her changing post-baby body.

“I’m in a wedding in a month and fortunately we’re doing the bridesmaid dresses so I can order several,” she explained. “I have no idea what my body is going to be, I don’t know what shape I’m going to be.”

The former reality star said she’s looking forward to embracing a post-baby workout routine after gaining 35 lbs. during her pregnancy, but she’s not rushing to the gym.

“I’m going to wait a few weeks obviously and wait until I get the okay from the doctor, but I’m excited to get back into it. I’ll see what my body is ready for,” she said.

“I’m trying to focus on things that are positive — like, I’ve never had boobs before, so I’m going to try those on for a little bit,” The Hillsalum added. “I’m trying on a new shape.”