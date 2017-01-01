Lauren Conrad Is Pregnant! ‘I Have a Feeling 2017 is Going to Be the Best Year Yet’

From the Hills to one big bump — Lauren Conrad just announced that she’s expecting!

On Sunday morning, the star took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

“Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…,” she captioned a photo of her ultrasound.

This will be the first child for the former reality star-turned-fashion designer, 30, and her husband William Tell.

Conrad and Tell were married on Sept. 13, 2014 at a boutique winery in Santa Ynez, California. The nuptials took place before sunset in the company of stunning oak trees, Mediterranean-style buildings, white flowers, and vineyards in every direction. Guests noshed on gourmet eats, enjoyed a photo booth, and even took home a bottle of wine.

It’s almost a sure bet that the new baby’s nursery will have the same laid-back-yet-chic feel that embodies Conrad’s own signature style. One color that will likely make some kind of big appearance, based on the look of her website and her own Pacific Palisades home? White.

“I just like the brightness,” Conrad told PEOPLE in an April interview about why she chose the color to feature to heavily in her kitchen. “It’s sort of the same reason why you want to serve food on a white platter — it serves as such a beautiful backdrop.”

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Conrad’s Home Is Giving Us Major Kitchen Envy

And though this will be the first child for the entrepreneur and musician — Tell was formerly a member of the band Something Corporate — it seems they already have the whole “think outside yourself” part down.

“The hardest is compromise,” Conrad wrote in a blog post shortly before celebrating her first wedding anniversary with Tell. “You always want to be considerate of each other. It’s not just about you anymore.”



