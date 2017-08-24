Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Welcome Daughter

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster are parents!

The engaged couple have welcomed their first child, a daughter, PEOPLE confirms.

Prepon and Foster stepped out Tuesday for a date night at Out East in New York City’s East Village, where the new parents enjoyed wine over dinner.

Reps for the actors had no comment on news of the birth.

PEOPLE confirmed Prepon’s baby news in January, just a few months after Foster popped the question back in fall 2016.

The Orange Is the New Black actress, 37, opened up about her pregnancy during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in June, admitting that it has gone by quickly.

“It’s kind of weird because it sneaks up on you, you’re like, ‘I can’t believe it’s been eight months already,’ ” she said at the time. “But then you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, she needs to come out already.’ ”

Prepon also expressed her excitement to start a family with Foster, 36, telling the morning show hosts, “it’s so wonderful, it’s such a blessing” — and dishing about her big pregnancy cravings, including pastrami sandwiches on rye bread and Dr. Brown’s Black Cherry soda.

“I haven’t eaten that stuff in years,” admitted That ’70s Show alum, “and since I’ve been pregnant I’ve been craving this Jewish deli food, with the pickles and the sauerkraut and mustard. So we kind of delve into that.”