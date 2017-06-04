Laura Bell Bundy Marries Thom Hinkle at a Horse Racetrack

It’s official!

Laura Bell Bundy, the actress, singer and Broadway star (she played Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde musical!) married Thom Hinkle, an executive at TBS. The two tied the knot during a country-themed ceremony in the infield at Santa Anita Park, a horse racetrack in Arcadia, California, on Saturday in front of family and friends.

And like any true horse racing fan, she abided by a very festive dress code. Bundy chose a custom Sherri Hill gown that featured all-over lace, beading along the bodice, a strapless sweetheart neckline and a long, elegant mermaid-style train.

“I knew I wanted a dress that was more sexy and slinky than ‘Cinderella goofy’ or big,” Bundy tells PeopleStyle exclusively. “The dress is elegant with some beading detail and also has a simplicity to it which I wanted.”

Bundy visited Hill in her Atlanta showroom to design the gown in April and with just one fitting, received the dress by mid-May. “That was my only fitting before I got the dress — naturally, I was quite anxious,” Bundy says. “I received the dress on May 12th, and had it altered by the seamstress on the set of Good Behavior.”

As for her bridal accessories, she chose a floral wreath by the Crown Collective with a white veil flowing in the back. “I wanted to add more white to my look once I saw the neutral underlay on the dress,” the star explains.

Bundy wore Hey Lady pumps featuring floral details on the heels and earrings and bracelet by Brooke Worthington Jewelry.

Bundy announced her engagement on December 31, 2015 by showing off her blinding ring in a heartfelt Instagram post writing that she knew Hinkle was the one when he “switched from Scotch to KY Bourbon.”

She wrote: “He is my rock. My Partner. My Best Friend. My roomie. My champion. My greatest most fun challenge. My make-out Partner. He’s the reason to my rhyme & he’s attempting to make me an honest woman.”

