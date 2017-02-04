Larry King Mourns Death of Third Wife Alene Akins: ‘She Was a Grand Lady’

Alene Akins, a former Playboy bunny and the third wife of Larry King, has died, the talk shot host revealed on Friday.

Akins and the former CNN talk show host were married twice, from 1961-1963 and again from 1967-1972. They share two children, Chaia and Andy, her son who King adopted during their first marriage.

“So very saddened over the passing of Alene Akins, who died peacefully with our children Chaia and Andy by her side. She was a grand lady,” King, 83, wrote in a tweet shared on Friday afternoon. A rep for King did not respond to a request for comment and no other details about Akins’ death were provided.

In 2010, King talked about his many marriages in an interview with CBS.

“And you know the funny thing,” King said, “I think in my life I have loved three people — married all three. The other marriages I wasn’t in love. It was the thing to do. I used to say, what if your wife called urgent on one line, on the other CNN called urgent … which one do you pick up? … I used to say CNN.”



