LAPD Say Richard Simmons Is ‘Doing Fine’ After Police Visit His Home

A detective at the Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that law enforcement did a welfare check on Richard Simmons two weeks ago at his home in the Hollywood hills.



"Mr. Simmons was fine," the detective says. "There is no issue for the police to be involved with. Mr. Simmons simply wants privacy."

WATCH: Richard Simmons' Rep Shoots Down Latest 'Hostage' Rumors

Simmons' whereabouts has recently come under scrutiny after a new podcast, Missing Richard Simmons, started investigating why the Sweatin' to the Oldies star has not been seen out in public in over three years.

ET recently spoke with Simmons' former friend and massage therapist, Mauro Oliveira, about the 68-year-old fitness guru's retreat from the limelight. "He has stopped talking to many loving, longtime friends, like Gerry Sinclair, the 95-year-old that is his second mother," Oliveira, who hasn't seen Simmons since April 2014, said. "In fact, [Gerry] went to the house last year and the staff told her that Richard didn't want to see her."

WATCH: Missing Richard Simmons -- Inside the Theories Regarding the Fitness Guru's Whereabouts



Oliveira believes that Simmons has been "terribly advised" by the people he surrounds himself with, further telling ET, "They are doing a terrible job to take care of his legacy of himself -- to take care of the amazing life that he had helping people."

On the podcast, Oliveira also insinuated that Simmons' housekeeper, Theresa Reveles, was holding the once-outgoing celebrity hostage in his own home.

During a phone interview with ET last March, Simmons denied such claims. "I am not kidnapped," he said flat out. "I am just in my house right now. ...The people that surround me are wonderful people who take great care of me."

Here's more of ET's exclusive interview with Simmons:

Additional reporting by Steve Wilks.



Related Articles